Diplo, Four Tet, Bonobo, Tokimonsta, Gramatik and Over 100 Artists Announced for Elements Festival

Prepare to dance beneath the trees and float across the sand because Elements Music & Arts Festival has announced a star-studded lineup for its fourth annual event, taking place Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 – 25th, 2020. A veritable “adult playground”, Elements features a beach with stunning lakeside views, a whimsical, art-infused forest and an impressive selection of camping options for the weekend.

Brought to life by the Brooklyn independent production company known for their legendary BangOn!NYC art and music gatherings, this year’s multi-day “sleepaway” celebration will see scene heavyweights like Bonobo, Four Tet, TOKiMONSTA, Chris Lake, Gramatik, Claude VonStroke and over 100 more artists bringing unmatched energy to a summer camp set upon 150 acres of picturesque Pennsylvanian land, approximately 2 hours outside NYC.

“Festivalgoers can dance from dusk until dawn, journey through immersive environments, take a dip in the serene lake, indulge in delicious eats from craft vendors, or hit reset with a meditative sound bath or expert-led yoga class.” said Brett Herman Co-Founder and Managing Director at BangOn!NYC. “Over the past four years we’ve delivered big surprises and created unforgettable, transformative memories for our festival family, and 2020 won’t disappoint.”

Elements Festival’s playground features:

Music for tastemakers. Featuring all of tomorrow’s relevant electronic and crossover music today.

Immersive stages. Featuring engrossing environments composed of 4 main (Earth, Air, Fire, Water) stags along with dozens of community produced stages.

Larger than life art. Featuring dozens of large-scale art installations spanning from live performances to multi-sensory interactive experiences.

The ideal destination. Accessible destination for all major metro areas in the Northeast.

Diverse scenery. From expansive beachfront to an enchanted forest to rolling hills, every summer activity is within reach inside our 150 acres of diverse landscape.

Special programming. A packed schedule of risque programs and playful workshops.

A reconfigured campground. Sprawling villages that consist of a variety of tents and makeshift homes that bring to life a small world.

The 2020 lineup boasts representatives from every in-vogue genre from house and playa-inspired techno, to heavier stylings like dubstep, glitch-hop, psy-dub and funk, all of whom will deliver their finest grooves across the festival’s collection of imaginative elemental stages, along with a number of community-produced renegade stages.

Memorial Day Weekend, Friday May 22 to Monday May 25

Elements Lakewood Camping Festival 2020

Lakewood, PA

Tickets On Sale Now

18+

Elements Lakewood 2020 Full Music Lineup

FIRE STAGE

DIPLO (HIGHER GROUND TAKEOVER)

BONOBO (DJ SET)

CHRIS LAKE

CODES

WALKER & ROYCE

GOLF CLAP

DR. FRESCH

J. WORRA

MASON MAYNARD

THE GOLDEN PONY

DIRTY LOOKS

AKKI

EARTH STAGE

JADE CICADA

TOKIMONSTA

GRAMATIK

RUSKO

EMANCIPATOR

MANIC FOCUS

DESERT DWELLERS

ESSEKS

DAILY BREAD

SUPERTASK

MEAGAN HAMILTON

TYDIE KY

CHOMPPA

LADY B

CHOPPY OPPY

AIR STAGE

BOB MOSES (CLUB SET)

FOUR TET

YOTTO

YOKOO

DESERT HEARTS: MIKEY LION, LEE REYNOLDS, PORKY, MARBS, RYBO, LUBESKI

OONA DAHL

CASSIAN

DAVID HOHME

CARLITA

THE ALCHEMIST

MASHRIK

OKTAVE

KOOP

TMBER

STRAINJER

ARTEMUS

WATER STAGE

CLAUDE VONSTROKE

FLEETMAC WOOD

THE SPONGES

RENEGADE MASTERS

CAKEWALK

PHRISKY