Two-time Grammy nominated and multi-platinum band, Disturbed shares “Hold On To Memories (Live),” a live version of their latest single off Evolution, which is currently Top 15 at Active Rock Radio.

Tomorrow, Disturbed will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album The Sickness. To commemorate the two-decade anniversary the band will release a special vinyl edition of the album. This limited edition of The Sickness will be pressed on “Black Cloud” colored vinyl and available on July 10, a few days before the first US date on the band’s The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour. Tickets for the 31-date The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour, with very special guest Staind and Bad Wolves, are on sale now.