DJ Muggs Shares Documentary Alongside New Solo Release

Loading...

DJ Muggs releases his solo album Dies Occidendum via Sacred Bones. Accompanying the release, the label is premiering “Past Is Prologue”, a documentary celebrating the craft and saga of the legendary hip hop producer. Assembled by frequent David Lynch collaborator Dean Hurley, the piece brings together footage from Muggs’ career, tracing the origins of his unique sound, “Black Goat” moniker, and his boundless creative momentum.

“The renaissance that Muggs is experiencing right now is directly related to his ethos of always pushing forward…Muggs is not someone who rests a second on past laurels, and it’s fascinating to me how his story is unfolding and expanding.” Hurley notes.

Known and revered as the sonic mastermind behind both Cypress Hill and his own Soul Assassins imprint, DJ Muggs has pioneered and shaped influence across three-and-a-half decades of hip hop. Pitchfork recently called Muggs “the go-to producer for glowering, throwback East Coast street rap,” as his contemporary work maintains a purity of roots, while continuing to host rap’s most fresh and elite names.

The all-instrumental Dies Occidendum, a solo endeavor from Muggs, was conceived as the soundtrack to an as-yet unreleased film. The album’s previously released singles “Nigrum Mortem,” meaning “Black Death” and “The Chosen One,” showcase Muggs’ unique ability to cast psych rock and trap elements into the molten prowess of his own signature sonic menace.

For album purchase info and vinyl pre-orders, visit Sacred Bones here.