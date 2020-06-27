DJ/producer Mike Mago Shares Anthemic “Sun Keeps Rising Up” Feat Jodie Abacus

Acclaimed Dutch DJ/producer Mike Mago shared his gloriously anthemic new single, “Sun Keeps Rising Up” ft. London-based vocalist Jodie Abacus. The song rings with hope as Abacus’ soulful vocals combine with Mago’s exuberant, propulsive instrumentation to celebrate the promise inherent in each day. Listen HERE and view the visualizer HERE.

Mike Mago says, “Although this track was recorded a couple of months ago, Jodie and I feel the lyrics might really connect with people now. We could all use something to lift us up at this point in time!”

“Sun Keeps Rising Up” is Mago’s third single since signing to Astralwerks earlier this year. It follows “On Repeat” with Kelli-Leigh – which landed Mago on the cover of Spotify’s “New Dance Revolution” playlist and claimed a coveted spot on the U.K.’s “New Music Friday” and numerous other playlists – and “Recognise,” which Quip Magazine hailed as “fire…[evoking] a much-needed feeling at this time.”

Mago recently released his remix of Halsey’s “You Should Be Sad” and joined NGHTMRE, Sofi Tukker, Matoma and others in the Blockeley Music Festival, a two-day virtual festival in Minecraft celebrating the recent graduates of UC Berkeley. Check out what he has to say about his latest singles, the impact quarantine has had on his creativity and his new House Plants imaging in Q&A’s with Stage Right Secrets and Quip Magazine. View the latest episode of “House Plants Live” HERE.