DMA’S Release Video For Album Title Track “The Glow”

DMA’S have unveiled a new video for single “The Glow” which was shot in East London earlier this year by director Errol Rainey (Ivy Park, Alexander McQueen). “The Glow” is the third track to be released from their forthcoming album THE GLOW due for release on July 10.

The title track’s buoyant anthemic sound is infused with a signature distorted guitar riff and a Strokes-y beat matched by Tommy’s euphoric howl. “The Glow” has evolved and been fine-tuned over the years. As Tommy O’Dell summarizes; “Some parts were written when we were going through break-ups and others were written more recently when our lives were very different. For me it’s a snapshot of where we were and where we’re at now. That’s the reason why it’s one of my favourites.”

The Glow was produced and mixed by Grammy award winning producer Stuart Price (Madonna, The Killers, New Order) in the historic Westlake Recording Studios, a long way from the bands early days in Sydney. From their emotive heart to their towering hooks, the core traits that have earned DMA’S a huge following are still prominent in new album The Glow, but now their anthemic sound is infused with a euphoric flood of alt-pop flair with pulsating synths and taut beats. While the huge choruses will prove to be electrifying highlights of future live shows.

Fans can pre-order The Glow now and there are also exclusive merchandise bundles with signed prints plus limited edition heavyweight transparent green vinyl & cassettes if purchased through the band’s official store; https://dmas.lnk.to/storePR