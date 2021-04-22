DoFlame Tears Up Debut “Bat House”

18 year old Canadian artist Mateo Naranjo shares the debut track and video for his DoFlame moniker. “Bat House” is an explosive, yet infectious track that draws equally from 90’s hard rock mega-hits, modern hardcore, harsh electronic music and rap cadences. The track’s accompanying visual is equally as chaotic.

Of his first single, the young artist says: “‘Bat House’ is the song form of the energy I feel from my community. The result of getting together and having fun making art with your homies.”

Born out of garage and basement shows in the Toronto suburb’s burgeoning scene he – and contemporaries DEAR-GOD and the OFFLEASH crew – are at the forefront of a scene that’s truly Brampton’s own. Bringing a wild new energy to the city, DoFlame’s debut single establishes the young artist’s mantra: “thing big, go hard, destroy.”