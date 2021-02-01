Donna Missal Releases Live Performance of “Let You Let Me Down”

Loading...

Donna Missal gives an emotional live performance of “Let You Let Me Down” in her new video, released today. The striking clip was directed by English filmmaker Rodrigo Inada, who also helmed Donna’s “How Does It Feel” video.

“Let You Let Me Down” is from her sophomore album, Lighter (Harvest Records). Donna has amassed over 50 million combine global streams across all of her songs.

“I reached out to Rodrigo on Instagram DM over the summer while quarantined, and asked if he would want to make something together despite my being in L.A. and him being in London,” explains Donna Missal. “The relationship through our devices became the context of the things we made together. Rodrigo directed this video over Facetime, and screen sharing in real time, while my band and I performed the song. I wanted to do something live in the absence of touring, but with the intention of reinterpreting what it meant to perform live, in a time where we can only experience it through a screen. Rodrigo really understood that.”

“Let You Let Me Down” is one of six songs Donna performed in her Capitol Cuts session. Presented by Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Genesis, Capitol Cuts features artists’ one-take performances, recorded direct to vinyl at Capitol Studios in Hollywood. Fans can pre-order Donna’s Capitol Cuts session on vinyl here.