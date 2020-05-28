Dr. Martens Presents: Candy Says 1990’s DJ Set

Against the grain since 1960: six decades of Dr. Martens.

Fast-forward 60 years, and from the outside, little has changed. Dr. Martens boots are still made the same. From the same materials, using the same process, and often in the same factory. They’re still comfortable, durable, and designed to get better with age. The only thing that is not – and will never be – the same are the people wearing them. The innovators, rebels and freethinkers who’ve turned a humble British bootmaker into a global alternative brand.

To celebrate our 60th anniversary we are organizing a series of 6 DJ sets to take you on a musical journey from the 1960’s – when Dr. Martens boots first rolled off the production line – until today. This week we’ve invited the DJ Duo Candy Says consisting of Bella Hay & Maurizio Pinna to rep the 90’s by mixing directly from the Zwarte Ruiter venue, the cradle of the punk rock movement of the city of Den Haag in the Netherlands. For one hour, this energetic duo will play you the greatest classics of this decade rich in musical diversity.