Dreamer Boy Unleashes “Puppy Dog” Music Video

Dreamer Boy is the brainchild and musical project of Belmont grad Zach Taylor, along with his producer Bobby Knepper, creative director Adam Alonzo, and manager Cody Clark. Together, their dreamy, soulful indie pop sound shows a unique and special side to the Nashville music scene.

“’Puppy Dog’ is a moment in time for me,” Dreamer Boy told The FADER. “I opened every show of the Clairo tour with it and the release came right in the middle of my first project and my second. I wanted this song and now the video we’ve made to be a world of its own. I want this portrayal of Dreamer Boy to feel like a specific character unique to this song. Everything from the wardrobe, props and extras were intentional in building that recognition. I was inspired by 90s fisheye videos and Wes Anderson’s trademark character/wardrobe design. The masks were the first idea and everything started to make sense from there. This was such a fun video to make with my best friends playing the supporting roles of the extras and my right hand creative partner Adam shooting it.”

“Puppy Dog,” his first release with Slow Play and Caroline, arrives on the heels of his 2018 indie breakout album Love, Nostalgia, which Dreamer Boy supported heavily on the road in 2019, teaming up with Still Woozy for two separate tours, as well a run with Omar Apollo and another with The Marias.