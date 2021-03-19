Duke Deuce Drops New Video for “Back 2 Back” off Duke Nukem Album

Loading...

Duke Deuce drops his new video for “Back 2 Back” off his dynamic DUKE NUKEM album. The video co-directed by Duke himself, Wavybone, and Jay Cee, finds Duke in true Memphis fashion donned in all black crunk dancing on tables as if he’s leading his crew into battle.

The bombastic album features all the hallmarks of Duke’s gritty style, from his booming ad-libs to his aggressive delivery, as well as winning appearances from Offset who is credited for discovering Duke, A$AP Ferg, recent collaborator Mulatto, Young Dolph, and more. Listen to DUKE NUKEM here.