Elhae & Masego Reign Supreme on New Rare Groove Single “My City”

Known for his melodic sound and hypnotizing harmonies, Georgia-raised singer/songwriter Elhae channels his love for women, cars, and the always present pursuit of prosperity on his latest single “My City” featuring Masego.

The C Gutta produced record showcases both Elhae & Masego in rare form as they take turns showcasing their signature sounds, reminding listeners and critics alike that not only are they hometown heroes but that they’re also next in line to rule the R&B throne.

“I called Masego on FaceTime one day asking if he wanted to be a part of this next project. We’ve always talked about working but never got a chance to really make it happen due to scheduling and what not.” Elhae says. “Fortunately, and unfortunately due to COVID, time was all we had. Masego had the beat and the hook done already so it was up to me to provide the rest. I reached out to my good friend Ari to help as well and it was done. I’m really happy with how this song came out and I hope people enjoy it.”

“My City (feat. Masego)” comes on the heels of Elhae’s critically acclaimed “Separated” and the Rick Ross assisted record “Fun Fact”. Praised by XXL as being “the next R&B sensation that’s about to make a huge wave in the industry,” Elhae is currently in the studio putting the final touches on his highly anticipated Motown debut which is slated to be released later this year.