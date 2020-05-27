Ellie Goulding Announces Details of New Double-Sided Album

Ellie Goulding has revealed details of her highly anticipated fourth studio album, Brightest Blue, with a new release date of July 17th on Interscope Records. Pre-order here: https://EllieGoulding.lnk.to/BrightestBluePR

The new album Brightest Blue will include a number of recent releases alongside a plethora of new songs, with the album being set in two parts, “Brightest Blue” (executively produced by Ellie Goulding & Joe Kearns) and “EG.0” respectively – see the full tracklist below. Across the two halves Ellie enlisted a number of writers and producers to help create the finished product, including the likes of Tobias Jesso Jr., Starsmith, ILYA, serpentwithfeet, Patrick Wimberly (of Chairlift) and Jim Eliot amongst others.

Explaining her thoughts behind the first half of the record, Ellie says that it “reflects my vulnerability… it acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are. The tracks also symbolize growing up and becoming a woman.” The second half of the album, “encapsulates my confident, brave and fearless side and features all my recent collaborations,” Ellie says. She elaborates, “I often find myself writing about my thoughts and emotions in a way that I know will be catchy and memorable. I will always seek to use my voice in ways that no one would ever expect and look to collaborate with the least likely, exciting and eclectic group of other artists.”

Brightest Blue will be available at all retailers on CD, digital and double vinyl, and an exclusive CD edition will be available at Target which includes a special album cover & fold out poster (U.S. only). Additional formats including a limited-edition box set and cassette will be available at elliegoulding.com. Wherever possible, packaging has been manufactured using environmentally friendly materials and technologies to minimize overall impact and carbon footprint. Ellie says, “great progress has been made on this and I’m pleased we’ve been able to push the industry forwards, but we are still pushing to do more.”

New track “Power,” from the “Brightest Blue” part of the new record, was released last week alongside the stunning new video shot in lockdown, watch the video here. In a prolific and bold new artistic chapter, “Power” is Ellie’s latest offering in a string of notable tracks including “Hate Me” with Juice WRLD, her smash, “Close to Me,” with Diplo and Swae Lee, and her most recent single, “Worry About Me,” featuring blackbear.