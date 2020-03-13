Ellie Goulding Releases New Single & Video “Worry About Me” Featuring Blackbear

Ellie Goulding returns with the release of her new single “Worry About Me,” featuring multi-platinum-selling artist/producer blackbear, out now on Interscope.

“Worry About Me” is the first new music from Ellie Goulding this year following recent tracks including, “Hate Me,” the radio smash “Close To Me,” the introspective ballad, “Flux,” and her thoughtful interpretation of Joni Mitchell’s “River,” which topped the UK chart in December, on the heels of Variety crowning her with their 2019 Hitmakers Decade Award, celebrating her decade of hits.

For “Worry About Me,” Goulding has teamed up with acclaimed blackbear who rose to fame in 2015 and has since gone on to release five albums in the last five years, as well as write and produce for a number of incredible artists. The infectious new single is a slice of R&B fueled pop, with a pulsating bassline throughout as Ellie sings, “baby you don’t gotta worry about me,” before blackbear jumps onto the track with his unique flow for his verse.

The video, directed by Emil Nava, is set in a surreal woodland in middle America. Featuring dark and sinister animation, the visuals for “Worry About Me” see Goulding take control after being stranded in a remote cabin with twin blackbears, who tear around causing mayhem.

Speaking about the song, Ellie explains “’Worry About Me’ is a song I wrote reminiscing about a time a guy wanted me at his convenience, just as I was getting over him. It is intentionally tongue-in-cheek because I’m not at all bitter, I just found it humorous. It was refreshing to write, in the sunshine of LA, because at the time I was writing dark songs about my state of mind in New York.” blackbear adds, “It’s a song with a passive yet descriptive message of independence charisma & attitude while a statue of smooth still stands tall 😎 – I love this side of Ellie Goulding over this tempo and darker hip-hop production. Ellie, to me, is the voice of the UK and is a special artist and human. There was not a hint of hesitation or lack of enthusiasm to get this done asap and shoot a crazy video where I have a twin brother (dark parent trap for adults if you will).”