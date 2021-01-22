Emerging Pop/R&B Sensation Tiana Kocher Releases New Single “Dive” From Her Self-Titled EP

Loading...

International Pop and R&B artist, Tiana Kocher, has just released her new single, “Dive”, from her self-titled debut EP. The release follows a tremendously successful year for the young talent, who like many others, is fighting through the constraints of the pandemic and new landscape for musicians.

The new single, written fresh out of a “situationship”, expresses the hardships of relationships, especially ones where either party is too scared to put a label on it. All of the songs on the EP touch on the journey through the rollercoaster ride of love and relationships.

“I’m really excited to finally release my EP, it’s been a long time coming,” says Tiana. “I want to take the listener on a journey and show another side of me and I think that this EP is a perfect representation of who I am.”

Moving from Manila to Los Angeles, Tiana transitioned to the entertainment capital of the US in an effort to cement her career in music and to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the business. Since arriving, she has written and recorded with several GRAMMY award-winning artists including TLC, Faith Evans, Sage the Gemini and Latin reggaeton star, J. Álvarez.

The move, coupled with Tiana’s hard work and determination, is beginning to pay off as her music has gained the favor of top streaming outlets Spotify and Apple Music. The two platforms have both supported multiple songs through various playlists, and the positive reaction from listeners has been exciting for the young singer. In addition to the playlist adds in the United States, Tiana has been featured in at least 8 other country playlists, including Philippines, Thailand and China.

Tiana plans to build further on her success in 2021 by releasing new music and videos, and hopefully performing live when the situation allows.