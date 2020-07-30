Erasure Share Initial Talk Remix Of “Shot A Satellite”

Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) have released Initial Talk’s remix of “Shot A Satellite,” the latest track to be shared from the duo’s forthcoming new album, The Neon, out August 21 on Mute. Best known for remixing Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and Sia, Initial Talk have taken on the pulsating sci-fi disco of “Shot A Satellite.”

The Neon will be released digitally and on standard and deluxe limited editions of vinyl, CD and cassette. Pre-orders via Mute or the band’s shop will give priority ticket access to future tour dates. Pre-order here.