Erasure Share New Remix EP; Announce Virtual LA Pride Appearance

ERASURE (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) today release a new EP featuring remixes of their forthcoming album’s luminous opener, “Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling)”. Listen here.

Out now on Mute, the EP features remixes from UK-based DJ and producer, Philip George, Daybreakers – aka Ric Scott and Alex Hush whose previous remix credits include Madonna and U2 – and Nimmo, whose remix premiered on Bright Light Bright Light’s Erasure DJ set earlier this week.

The original version of the track is taken from The Neon, the band’s latest album, which is out August 21 on Mute. The record will be released digitally and on standard and deluxe limited editions of vinyl, CD and cassette. Pre-orders via Mute or the band’s shop will give priority ticket access to future tour dates. Pre-order The Neon here.

Andy and Vince will also make a special appearance on ABC7 Los Angeles during the LA Pride 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, June 27 beginning at 8pm Pacific. Watch the three-hour Pride party live in prime time at abc7.com, ABC7 mobile apps, Hulu or via connected TV devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, or Roku.