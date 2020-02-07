Fat Tony Releases New Album Along With First Video

Fat Tony releases his new album Wake Up via Carpark Records. Wake Up is an anthemic return to form after 2018’s 10,000 Hours. Inspired by quietly groundbreaking rap records like De La Soul’s Buhloone Mindstate and Ghostface Killah’s Supreme Clientele, Wake Up shows Fat Tony widening the scope of his storytelling while maintaining his light-hearted and self-reflective demeanor.

Alongside the new album, Tony also shares a new video. “Get Out My Way” is a hard charging banger, featuring Sophia Pfister, that finds Tony focusing on the nuances of community and pairs perfectly with the vibrant, 80’s pastiche video. Tony shares about the song, “‘Get Out My Way’ is the first song on the album and sets the whole thing off. It’s ferocious from the jump. I imagine myself as an Animorph, evolving into a sleep deprived, hungry ass pitbull shredding through this beat with every bar. Thankfully Sophia Pfister helps slow things down a bit. But shit, she’s mad too.”

Alongside the video and album release, Fat Tony is announcing several additional dates to his headline North American tour beginning in March. The full run kicks off in Houston with shows in Austin, Los Angeles and Montreal, before concluding in Ontario. He is also set to play a string of shows during SXSW, with more details to be announced soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

3/5 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

3/7 – Austin, Texas @ Empire Control Room

3/16 – 3/22 – Austin, Texas @ SXSW

4/9 – San Diego, CA @ The Che Cafe

4/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Zebulon

4/17 – Montreal, Quebec @ La Vitrola

4/18 – Guelph, Ontario @ Kazoo Festival