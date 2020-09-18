Fitz and The Tantrums Share New Video On Heels of “Live in Chicago” Album Release

Fitz and The Tantrums have released the “Dear Mr. President (Live in Chicago)”, the third track from the new live album Fitz and The Tantrums: Live In Chicago, out on October 2nd.

The track is both a pointed reminder of the deeply consequential 2020 elections as well as a prescient acknowledgement of the longstanding issues driving this moment of cultural upheaval.

Reminiscing on the pivotal track, keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna said, “We thought the song was relevant back when it came out. We had no idea how much more important the message would be all these years later.”

Fitz and The Tantrums: Live In Chicago arrives amidst the collapse of the live entertainment industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and underscores the urgent work of organizations working to to ensure the survival of venues like Metro, where the show was recorded in 2011 during an exuberantly sweaty and sold-out 2-night stand.

Faced with extinction, Metro launched a GoFundMe Campaign to rally support, while organizations like the National Independent Venue Association launched the Save Our Stages campaign to lobby for passage of the $10 billion Save Our Stages Act.





Available for the first time as a live album that adds six additional performances not included in the original broadcast on the Palladia Network, Fitz and The Tantrums: Live In Chicago captures a rocket in the moment of liftoff, showcasing the band’s exhilarating mix of pop hooks and pointed commentary delivered via the crackling onstage chemistry of lead singers Michael Fitzpatrick and Noelle Scaggs. The taut musicianship of The Tantrums, a certified wrecking crew comprised of James King (Saxophone/Flute), Joseph Karnes (bass), Jeremy Ruzumna (keyboards) and John Wicks (drums) propels the crowd through a setlist that showcases the band’s early catalog and their singular brand of infectious indie-soul.

Fitz and The Tantrums quickly grew from independent upstarts to bonafide multi-platinum hitmakers. Immediately and rightly hailed as “L.A. ‘s premiere party band” when they burst onto the indie scene in 2008, their self-released 5-song EP led them to Dangerbird Records, who released their debut Pickin’ Up The Pieces in 2010. With the singles “MoneyGrabber and “Don’t Gotta Work It Out” leading the charge, the album kick-started a career that would go on to yield seven Top Ten singles at multiple radio formats, feature in countless commercials, films and TV shows and take the band on tour around the globe leaving hordes of sweaty, satisfied music fans in their wake. ­

Fitz and The Tantrums: Live In Chicago

1 – Intro (Live In Chicago)

2 – Don’t Gotta Work It Out (Live In Chicago)

3 – Winds of Change (Live In Chicago)

4 – Breakin’ The Chains of Love (Live In Chicago)

5 – Pickin’ Up The Pieces (Live In Chicago)

6 – Rich Girls (Live In Chicago)

7 – Wake Up (Live In Chicago)

8 – 6am (Live In Chicago)

9 – Tighter (Live In Chicago)

10 – Love Sick Man (Live In Chicago)

11 – L.O.V. (Live In Chicago)

12 – Steady As She Goes (Live In Chicago)

13 – Dear Mr. President (Live In Chicago)

14 – News 4 U (Live In Chicago)

15 – We Don’t Need Love Songs (Live In Chicago)

16 – Sweet Dreams (Live In Chicago)

17 – Moneygrabber (Live In Chicago)