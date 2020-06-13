Foals Share Career-Spanning Remix Album “Collected Reworks Vol. I”

Foals release Collected Reworks Vol. I, a compilation of the most essential remixes from throughout their career. The collection features Hot Since 82’s brand new remix of “Into The Surf” and highlights an eclectic range of artists, including Ewan Pearson’s blissful version of “Olympic Airways”, the 10-minute take on “The Runner” from the Grammy-nominated Rüfüs Du Sol, Solumun’s huge version of “Late Night”, which has been viewed over 50 million times on YouTube, Hot Chip’s inventive interpretation of “My Number,” and the recent Purple Disco Machine remix of “In Degrees”. Collected Reworks Vol. I is available digitally here and two further volumes will be released this summer. Highlights from the three volumes will be compiled into the limited-edition color triple-vinyl Collected Reworks set, which will be released on October 9th and is available to pre-order here.

Foals also celebrate the release of the remix package by inviting fans to remix “Wash Off’. The track’s stems are available to download here. Fans can then share their remixes via social media by tagging in Foals alongside #WashOff. Foals will personally choose their favourite remixes and share them via SoundCloud and other social media.

The release of Collected Reworks Vol. I follows the launch of Foals’ FBC Transmissions series, which offers new video content each week at YouTube. Presented in a pirate radio-style aesthetic, the series finds Foals reflecting on their unforgettable journey through the Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost era.

Collected Reworks Vol. I tracklist:

1. Hot Chip – ‘My Number’

2. Lxury – ‘Give It All’

3. Alex Metric – ‘Mountain At My Gates’

4. Hot Since 82 – ‘Into The Surf’

5. John Dahlbäck – ‘Spanish Sahara’

6. Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘The Runner’

7. Purple Disco Machine – ‘In Degrees’

8. Sebastian – ‘Mountain At My Gates’

9. Topher Jones – ‘Spanish Sahara’

10. Kulkid – ‘Out Of The Woods’

11. Ewan Pearson – ‘Olympic Airways’

12. Solomun – ‘Late Night’

13. Deadboy – ‘Spanish Sahara’