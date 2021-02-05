Freddie Gibbs Enlists ScHoolboy Q for New Single and Video “Gang Signs”

Loading...

One of the most influential and exalted rappers of this era and a 2021 “Best Rap Album” GRAMMY Award-nominee, Freddie Gibbs links with TDE’s ScHoolboy Q for the slick and jazzy single “Gang Signs.” Accompanied by a surreal video directed by Aaron Hymes that combines film and animation from world-renowned illustrator, Gabriel Alcala, “Gang Signs” is Gibbs’ second smooth, celebratory single since partnering with Warner Records in 2020.

“Gang Signs” finds Gibbs and ScHoolboy scored by warm horns, breezy keys, and a laid-back bassline. The two acclaimed L.A.-based rappers reflect on their respective street pasts and the impact that time has had on their recent successes. Though they live in a more aligned way with the song’s relaxed instrumental, Gibbs and ScHoolboy remind all opposition to tread lightly. One of rap’s most versatile and technically gifted stylists, Gibbs effortlessly delivers lines in a rolling melodic cadence that recalls the Chicago rap luminaries he namechecks: “Every day I need a dope flip / I was on some broke shit / A nigga was a po’ pimp, Do or Die.”

In the video, Gibbs is a gangster rabbit riding around in the real world. Chain around his neck and gun on the dash, he gets his money and ducks the pigs (literally). Meanwhile, ScHoolboy is a beaming turtle enjoying a park picnic with a panda and several other smiling creatures. In the end, both MCs-turned-animals drive off into the sunset. The video is almost as laidback as the “Gang Signs” beat, but the menacing undercurrent that runs through the verses remains.

Freddie says of the song: “I was just trying to pay homage to Do or Die and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony when I made this song. That’s the era I grew up on. It was long overdue for me and Q to do a record.”