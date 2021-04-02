Freddie Gibbs Shares New Song and Video “Big Boss Rabbit”

Loading...

“Best Rap Album” Grammy-Award nominee Freddie Gibbs releases “Big Boss Rabbit,” a surprise single that finds him taunting the opposition and flexing the fruits of his labor after his busy awards season. Accompanied by a JMP directed video, “Big Boss Rabbit” is Gibbs’ third single and a taste of what’s to come since partnering with Warner Records in 2020. The song arrives alongside an Easter-themed merch drop available now at kanecomics.shop.

“Big Boss Rabbit” opens with a Mike Tyson sample that encapsulates Gibbs’ current frame of mind: “I’m the best in the world. It’s facts.” From there, Gibbs floats over cinematic strings and banging trap drums like a heavyweight champ. He bounces in and out of breakneck double-time flow, rapping about carrying cash in designer luggage and celebrating his many victories. Every punchline is an absolute haymaker. On the hook, Gibbs reminds you that he’s always ready both for war, and the cover of men’s fashion magazines: “Three MAC-11’s, back of the 7 on some boss shit / I put that president on my wrist, and I got frostbit.”

In other news, Complex exclusively announced that Freddie Gibbs will make his feature film acting debut later this year in Down with the King, in which he plays the lead role. Written and directed by Diego Ongaro, and produced by Breaker 45, Freddie plays rapper who goes by the name Money Merc and is looking to leave hip-hop. Look for the movie to show up at film festivals soon.