You may know French-Israeli singer Yael Naﭠfrom her “New Soul” that Steve Jobs handpicked to launch Apple’s MacBook Air in 2007 (and made her 1st Israeli solo artist w/ a Top 10 US hit).

Today she’s back with a haunting new single, “How Will I Know” off newly announced album NightSongs, out March 20 – this time, it’s purely hers.