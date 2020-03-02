Frenchy Valens Releases Electric New Single “Solita” Along With Sultry Video Clip

Thump Records artist, Frenchy Valens, is back with another passionate latin inspired track, “Solita”. The song is supported by a sultry video clip showcasing Frenchy’s dance moves and signature style.

The visuals mark a stark contrast to where Frenchy started. When she was 18, she found herself financially distraught and ended up homeless the week prior to starting college. That marked a turning point in her life. Frenchy recalls the experience, “I realized then that maybe it wasn’t my destiny to be a high school teacher and I should pursue my real passion, music. It was time to give it a real shot, and honestly, I had nothing to lose”.

Early on, Frenchy embraced her multicultural heritage. Being Mexican, French, Spanish, and Native American allowed her to draw upon a wide variety of cultural and musical inspirations. As a teenager, she began writing music, taught herself to play guitar, and emulated some of her music idols. She credits Mexican-American singer Selena and English singer Kate Nash as her premier musical influences.

Technically labeled as a pop/alternative/hip-hop artist, Frenchy showcases her rhythmic versatility by fusing in her diverse cultural background that gives her the signature sound and style that is unmistakably her’s. Aside from singing, and songwriting, Frenchy is also an accomplished dancer, actor, and model.

Frenchy is currently in the studio working on her upcoming album and will be announcing tour dates soon.