G Herbo Headlines PTSD Tour Kicking Off Feb 27th

Returning to the road for what promises to be his biggest North American headline run to date, G Herbo embarks on the PTSD Tour this winter. The jaunt begins February 27 in Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel, plays major cities coast-to-coast for five weeks, and comes to a close at House of Blues in Cleveland, OH on April 7.
The full itinerary can be found below. If you’ve never witnessed the Chicago spitter live, be sure to catch him on this tour as he remains renowned for high-energy performances. Tickets may be purchased HERE.
In other very big news, he’s gearing up to unveil his anxiously awaited new album, PTSD—rumored to be releasing before the end of February.
PTSD Tour Dates
Brooklyn Steel
2/28 Philadelphia PA
The Fillmore
2/29 Worcester MA
The Palladium
3/1 Hartford CT
Webster Theater
3/3 Silver Spring MD
The Fillmore
3/4 Richmond VA
The National
3/5 Norfolk VA
The Norva
3/6 Raleigh NC
The Ritz
3/7 Charleston SC
The Music Farm
3/10 Charlotte NC
The Fillmore
3/11 Atlanta GA
Tabernacle
3/12 New Orleans LA
The Fillmore
3/14 Memphis TN
Growlers
3/15 Houston TX
House of Blues
3/17 Dallas TX
House of Blues
The Van Buren
3/21 Los Angeles CA
El Rey Theatre
3/22 San Francisco CA
Slim’s
3/24 Denver CO
Ogden (new show)
3/25 Lincoln NE
Bourbon Theatre
3/26 Wichita KS
The Cotillion
3/27 Lawrence KS
Granada Theater
3/29 Minneapolis MN
Varsity Theater
4/1 Grand Rapids MI
20 Monroe Live
4/3 Joilet IL
The Forge
4/4 Milwaukee WI
The Rave
4/5 Louisville KY
Mercury Ballroom
4/6 Indianapolis IN
Egyptian Room
4/7 Cleveland OH
House of Blues