G Herbo Headlines PTSD Tour Kicking Off Feb 27th

Returning to the road for what promises to be his biggest North American headline run to date, G Herbo embarks on the PTSD Tour this winter. The jaunt begins February 27 in Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel, plays major cities coast-to-coast for five weeks, and comes to a close at House of Blues in Cleveland, OH on April 7.

The full itinerary can be found below. If you’ve never witnessed the Chicago spitter live, be sure to catch him on this tour as he remains renowned for high-energy performances. Tickets may be purchased HERE.

In other very big news, he’s gearing up to unveil his anxiously awaited new album, PTSD—rumored to be releasing before the end of February.

PTSD Tour Dates