    G Herbo Headlines PTSD Tour Kicking Off Feb 27th

    Returning to the road for what promises to be his biggest North American headline run to date, G Herbo embarks on the PTSD Tour this winter. The jaunt begins February 27 in Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel, plays major cities coast-to-coast for five weeks, and comes to a close at House of Blues in Cleveland, OH on April 7.

    The full itinerary can be found below. If you’ve never witnessed the Chicago spitter live, be sure to catch him on this tour as he remains renowned for high-energy performances. Tickets may be purchased HERE.

    In other very big news, he’s gearing up to unveil his anxiously awaited new album, PTSD—rumored to be releasing before the end of February.

    PTSD Tour Dates

    2/27 Brooklyn NY
    Brooklyn Steel

    2/28 Philadelphia PA
    The Fillmore

    2/29 Worcester MA
    The Palladium

    3/1 Hartford CT
    Webster Theater

    3/3 Silver Spring MD
    The Fillmore

    3/4 Richmond VA
    The National

    3/5 Norfolk VA
    The Norva

    3/6 Raleigh NC
    The Ritz

    3/7 Charleston SC
    The Music Farm

    3/10 Charlotte NC
    The Fillmore

    3/11 Atlanta GA
    Tabernacle

    3/12 New Orleans LA
    The Fillmore

    3/14 Memphis TN
    Growlers

    3/15 Houston TX
    House of Blues

    3/17 Dallas TX
    House of Blues

    3/19 Phoenix AZ
    The Van Buren

    3/21 Los Angeles CA
    El Rey Theatre

    3/22 San Francisco CA
    Slim’s

    3/24 Denver CO
    Ogden (new show)

    3/25 Lincoln NE
    Bourbon Theatre

    3/26 Wichita KS
    The Cotillion

    3/27 Lawrence KS
    Granada Theater

    3/29 Minneapolis MN
    Varsity Theater

    4/1 Grand Rapids MI
    20 Monroe Live

    4/3 Joilet IL
    The Forge

    4/4 Milwaukee WI
    The Rave

    4/5 Louisville KY
    Mercury Ballroom

    4/6 Indianapolis IN
    Egyptian Room

    4/7 Cleveland OH
    House of Blues

