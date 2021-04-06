Genre-Bending Rapper Fresco Trey Drops “Luv Don’t Live Here” Music Video

Loading...

Genre-bending rapper, Fresco Trey released his unapologetic new single “Luv Don’t Live Here” today. On the new track, Trey lays his melodic flow over the dance-meets-hip-hop soundscape. The brooding and beautifully shot visual finds the “Feel Good” rapper mustering the strength to walk away.

“But I still need love sometimes, you don’t give no fuck don’t lie, you don’t give no fuck don’t lie, but I still need love sometimes,” Fresco croons on the heartbreak anthem, relatable to millions. The song is for those who got their heart broken and actually decided to leave the situation and move on – something that’s way easier said than done.

Although he reps the city, his pop-meets-rap sound transcends Memphis. Fresco Trey’s break-out hit “Feel Good” has nearly half a million views to date.

With a recent co-sign from Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, and Atlanta super-producer Zaytoven, 2021 is set to be a major year for Trey. With the release of “Luv Don’t Live Here” and upcoming new music will further cement his ‘Artist to Watch’ status this year.