Gio Dee Independently Releases New Single “Way Up”

Gio Dee independently released his new single “Way Up” today. On the new single, the Boston-native weaves his melodic lyricism between the 808-heavy baseline, creating an intoxicating soundscape perfect for its 4/20 release. “Way Up” is available everywhere now.

“Way Up” is the follow-up to Gio Dee’s recently released song “Save It”, both found on his forthcoming project coming Summer 2021. The video finds him mobbing with his crew, underscoring the ferocious soundscape and aggressive lyrics. With “Save It,” “Way Up” and more new visuals on the way, Gio Dee is poised to transcend his underdog status.