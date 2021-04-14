girl in red Shares New Single “You Stupid Bitch”

Loading...

With only a few weeks left until her new album if i could make it go quiet is out into the world, this latest offering provides listeners another glance into a record packed with incredible musicianship where she has imprinted her unrelenting energy and emotions into the entire tracklist.

“You Stupid Bitch” was inspired by complicated friendship that singer-songwriter-producer Marie Ulven wished could of been something more. The freshly announced Forbes 30 Under 30 in Europe star spoke about her new song “There’s this line from this movie I love, The Perks of Being a Wallflower that goes ‘we accept the love we think we deserve.’ It’s a very heartbreaking line, but it’s really what I was experiencing in this situation, where I was always there for this person who would get their heart broken, and I would just come running. I would drop everything just to be there for them. That person would never see me as anything else than just a friend, even though I feel like I could’ve made her so happy… The core essence of this track is like, I’m obviously here for you, and I want to be with you, but you keep messing around with other people, and you keep getting broken. It’s this really direct, straightforward track.”

Looking ahead to her album’s release in just a few weeks, Marie said: “if i could make it go quiet is an attempt to learn what it’s like to be human; to deal with the scariest parts of myself; to live with the pain of knowing i’m only flesh and bones; to be angry, broken and unforgiving yet still able to wear my heart on my sleeve; i’m shedding light on the darkest parts of my mind and i’m letting everyone in; if i could make it go quiet is me simply trying to understand what the fuck is going on.

