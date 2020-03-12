Girlpool – “Like I’m Winning It” Music Video

Girlpool, the Los Angeles duo comprised of Avery Tucker (he/him) and Harmony Tividad (she/her), have shared a new single titled “Like I’m Winning It” with an Amalia Irons-directed video.

Of the song and video, Avery Tucker says: “‘Like I’m Winning it’ is about power and lust: how can the weight of someone’s attention feel so heavy just because of its scarcity? This is a song about playing with that line- the line between the electricity in receiving attention and what’s unattainable. I sent this song to our friend Amalia Irons a couple of days after I made a demo at home. I knew she would create a video for this song that was charged, psychedelic, and romantic.”