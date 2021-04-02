GirlzLuhDev – “Day 1 Starter” Music Video feat Remble

Loading...

17-year-old Inland Empire rapper GirlzLuhDev returns today with the energetic single “Day 1 Starter” featuring rising L.A. MC Remble. A lively verbal showcase, the single finds the two slick MCs spitting dazzling verses that spiral around an airy West Coast beat.

In the accompanying video the two display their chemistry proudly. It’s the kind of regional connection you can’t force. Blessed with a slinky voice and unteachable confidence, ex-basketball star Dev proves once again he’s ready to drive his talents to the top of the rap game.

“Day 1 Starter (feat. Remble)” is an athletic track: Remble grapples with the beat like a wrestler, Dev floats over it like a boxer on his toes. And when they trade bars, it’s an all-out brawl. “He talkin’ too loud, I let my 40 bark him,” Dev sneers. Remble fires back, “You wanna fade, my chopper Ronda Rousey.” Dev uses bobs and weaves through his trademark basketball references, lending the track that fun, head-spinning energy that informs all of his most infectious songs. In the video, directed by Nick Medina, Dev and Remble hang on a quiet block, demonstrating their cool chemistry and quiet confidence as they play dice and flex.