Glasses Malone – “6 ‘N The Mornin’” feat. Snoop Dogg, Ice T & Ty Dolla $ign

Watts rapper Glasses Malone debuts “6 ‘N the Mornin’ (GMX)”, a reworking of Ice-T’s foundational gangster rap cut. Produced by Ty Dolla $ign, the g-funk interpretation features slick new verses from Ice-T and Snoop Dogg and a boisterous hook by Ty Dolla $ign himself. “6 ‘N the Mornin’ (GMX)” is the lead single from a reimagined version of Glasses’ acclaimed 2012 Glasshouse mixtape available via Division Distribution this Spring.

The project will include original Glasshouse favorites that will be available for the first time on DSP’s along with brand new music featuring The Game, Too $hort, Raphael Saadiq, Schoolboy Q and more joining original guests E-40, Cypress Hill, Kurupt, Xzibit, Warren G, Kid Ink, Coolio and Tha Eastsidaz.

“Maya Angelou once said ‘if you don’t know where you’ve come from, you don’t know where you’re going,’” explains Glasses Malone. “As the last true essence of this west coast rap lineage, I want this project to connect the DNA. The history of The West. ‘6 ‘N the Mornin’ (GMX)’ is the start with 4 decades of West Coast artists coming together and putting on for the culture.”

The single follows his jaw-dropping “2Pac Must Die,” in which Glasses’ tells the story of Tupac Shakur’s death from the perspective of Compton Crip gang member Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, whom many believe shot and killed Tupac. “2Pac Must Die” became an Internet sensation, logging more than 5.1 million views and leading to Glasses Malone getting high profile interviews with The Breakfast Club and Big Boy, among others.