Global Pop Phenomenon NCT 127 Release New Single “Punch”

NCT 127 release their brand new single, “Punch,” along with its accompanying music video. “Punch” arrives alongside the group’s deluxe repackage, The 2nd Album Repackage ‘NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round,’ also out digitally today via SM Entertainment Co., Ltd. with Capitol Music Group/ Caroline.

See below for the full track listing, which features 4 new tracks—including “Punch”—in addition to the album’s original 13. There will be two physical versions of the album, each with unique packaging, photos, and other content. Physical albums will be released June 12 in the U.S., and preorder is available HERE.

The Seoul-based global pop powerhouse debuted “Punch” live for the first time at their livestreamed concert, NCT 127 – Beyond the Origin, on Saturday evening, May 16. Part of Beyond LIVE, the groundbreaking new concert streaming series via SM Entertainment and Naver V LIVE, the show reached over 104,000 paid viewers in 129 countries.

Beyond the Origin was the first Beyond LIVE production to feature a “multicam” function, offering a total of ten different camera angles, including a full wide angle of the stage and close-ups of each member. Among interactive portions and outstanding performances of hit singles and fan favorites, NCT 127 also shared the first-ever performance of “Make Your Day,” a new ballad from the deluxe repackage.

Reviewing the concert, Billboard praised “Punch” as an “anthemic, confident track,” and wrote, “The remarkably high production value of the show, as well as the multi-angle live stream, created a different kind of live performance that allowed the group’s showmanship to shine through and let fans feel connected to the band even if it may be a while before they can see them in person again.”

Track Listing – The 2nd Album Repackage ‘NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round’

1. Punch*

2. NonStop*

3. Prelude*

4. Kick It

5. Boom

6. Pandora’s Box

7. Day Dream

8. Make Your Day*

9. Interlude: Neo Zone

10. MAD DOG

11. Sit Down!

12. Love Me Now

13. Love Song

14. White Night

15. Not Alone

16. Dreams Come True

17. Elevator (127F)