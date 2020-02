Goo Goo Dolls Announce Summer 2020 North American Headlining Tour

Coming on the heels of the band’s brand new Goo Goo Dolls studio album Miracle Pill [Warner Records], the 29-date tour will kick off on July 23rd and visit illustrious outdoor venues across North America including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Lifehouse and Forest Blakk will provide support for all shows on the run and a complete list of dates can be found below.

Exclusive fan presale and VIP on-sale ticket options will be available beginning Wednesday, February 5th at 10:00AM local time, with local presales beginning on Thursday, February 6th at 10:00am local time. General public tickets for almost all dates go on sale this Friday, February 7th at 10:00am local time. Tickets for the August 13th show at Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 22 at 10:00am local time. Visit www.googoodolls.com for complete ticket information.

The band has also released a vibrant new live concert video for “Autumn Leaves”, a standout track from Miracle Pill that has been garnering rave reactions from audiences. The performance was filmed at the Kalamazoo State Theater in Kalamazoo, MI on their fall 2019 headlining tour.

Miracle Pill officially arrived in September 2019 via Warner Records. The album was described as “potentially the biggest Dolls album released to date [Planet Rock]”, as well as one that “easily stands alongside the best of their career [PopMatters].” In addition to “Autumn Leaves,” the engaging and timely album also features numerous other instant-classics such as the smash single “Miracle Pill” and the massive pop anthem “Fearless”, which was added to the LA Dodgers in-stadium playlist last season.

2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*

July 23 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 26 – Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo Amphitheater+

July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 31 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 1 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 3 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

August 5 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center

August 6 – Indianapolis, IN – The Amphitheater At White River State Park

August 7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 9 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap+

August 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 18 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 21 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 22 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 25 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

August 26 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 28 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 1 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 2 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

*All listed dates with support from Lifehouse and Forest Blakk

+Not a Live Nation date

^Co-Produced by Live Nation