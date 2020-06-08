Goo Goo Dolls Kick Off Brand New “Live From Home” Video Series

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have kicked off their brand new “Live From Home” video series with a performance of their song “So Alive.” Recorded and filmed remotely, the 6-part video series is set to continue throughout the month of June and will feature the band performing hits spanning their iconic catalogue. Watch the band’s Youtube channel over the next several weeks for more “Live From Home” performances.

Last month, Goo Goo Dolls released a live rendition of their new single “Fearless” in association with Global Citizen for their “Together At Home” Series. The performance was recorded in an effort to spread awareness and raise funds for the World Health Organization to help end the coronavirus. Recently, the band also released a comic-book-inspired lyric video for the anthem. Directed & produced by Michael Perlmutter, the piece is an inspiring and heartfelt celebration of life’s everyday heroes.