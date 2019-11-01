Gorillaz and Superplastic Partner to Release Limited Edition Vinyl Toy of 2D

Premier designer toy and synthetic celebrity brand Superplastic has joined forces with the World’s Most Successful Virtual Act* – British band Gorillaz – to create a new ultra-limited collector’s edition toy – available today on superplastic.co and gorillaz.com/store.

The collaboration sees Gorillaz lead singer 2D immortalized in vinyl and is the first Gorillaz toy of it’s kind in over ten years since Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett first worked with Superplastic founder Budnitz on the iconic vinyl Gorillaz toys back in 2005. The oversized 12-inch collector’s edition toy features glowing LED eyes; a mic stand and Hewlett’s iconic art realized with Budnitz’s famous eye for quality.

Superplastic founder Paul Budnitz said “Gorillaz is a massive inspiration, and I’m incredibly thrilled to be working with Jamie on toys again.”

2D said “I was out window shopping for the holiday season or something like that, and in one window I saw my reflection. But I looked so much smaller. And it looked like I was singing.”

Budnitz, who created the original Gorillaz toys in collaboration with Hewlett almost ten years ago, is often credited with popularizing the art toy movement around the world and is also well known as co-creator of synthetic celebrities Janky & Guggimon.

The limited edition 2D GORILLAZ X SUPERPLASTIC vinyl 2D toy retails for $80/£65 via superplastic.co and gorillaz.com/store.