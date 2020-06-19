Grammy-Winning Roomful of Teeth Release Two New EPs

There’s a beautiful contrast in these two EPs, with The Ascendant providing a close mic, highly produced studio sound as Roomful performs as if a band riffing with tight grooves and tight text, alongside a studio drummer (Jason Treuting of SO Percussion). That all takes a 180 in Just Constellations, where there are no words at all, only syllables.

“This eight-voice ensemble, which includes the 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw, is gleefully dismantling the traditional definition of ensemble singing right before our ears.” – NPR

Announcing two new recordings from the GRAMMY-winning Roomful of Teeth, a singular vocal ensemble that serves as “a kind of lab experiment for the human voice” capable of creating “vocal effects that most singers would never attempt.” (New Yorker)

“It’s like Roomful of Teeth on different sides of the planet,” describes artistic director Brad Wells regarding the simultaneous release of a propulsively rhythmic “The Ascendant” from composer Wally Gunn alongside the immense resonance of Michael Harrison’s “Just Constellations.”

The two EPs will be released digitally, and on limited edition vinyl, August 21. Pre-order your copies at Bandcamp today: The Ascendant | Just Constellations