GUM Unveils Hypnotic New Single & Video “Out In The World”

GUM, the brainchild of Australian polymath Jay Watson is back with a new single/video, “Out In The World.” “The song is about the feeling of wanting to give up and never talk to anyone ever again after something goes wrong,” said Watson. “It started off as a jangly 12 string folk sort of thing, before morphing into my version of Fleetwood Mac meets Cleaners From Venus. It features very little keyboard and synthesizer for me and more guitars than I’ve used in a while, it was important to have that texture.” The single will be released as a 7” with an exclusive b-side cover of “It’s A Sad World” by Ballroom, available for pre-order via Spinning Top Music and Kung Fu Nation.

“Out In The World” is the first new release for GUM since 2018’s The Underdog, which Pitchfork called a dark-night-of-the-soul reckoning embedded in a hazy fog of Floydian psych and quiet-storm R&B.” Performed and mixed by Watson, “Out In The World” glimmers with rich textures and features a sax cameo by Christian Ruggerio (Koi Child). The music video was directed by Canadian filmmaker Laura-Lynn Petrick.

GUM has released four LP’s including his 2014 debut Delorean Highway, 2015’s Glamorous Damage, 2016’s Flash In The Pan. In 2018 he released his latest full-length, The Underdog. He has performed as a special guest for Mac DeMarco, Mini Mansions and Angel Olsen in addition to sold-out shows in Australia, and packed rooms in Europe, UK and the USA.