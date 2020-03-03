Haim “The Steps” New Single & Video Out Now

After revealing yesterday that their highly anticipated third studio album, “Women In Music Pt. III,” will be released on April 24 (Columbia Records), Haim have shared their new single, “The Steps,” from the forthcoming album today.

“The Steps” pushes guitar to the forefront in a way the band has not done before. Clean, chorused electric guitar, overdriven lead lines, and strummed acoustic 12-Strings lock in together to generate what feels like an endless chug. The result is one of Haim’s fastest and heaviest songs to date. “The Steps” was written by the band along with longtime collaborators Ariel Rechsthaid and Rostam Batmanglij. The single, as well as the new album, was produced by Danielle, Ariel, and Rostam. Alana, Danielle and Este have also continued to collaborate with renowned director Paul Thomas Anderson to shoot both the music video for “The Steps” as well as the band’s new album art.

Speaking on the album title, Danielle shares, “the name came to me in a dream and I woke up laughing so I told my sisters.”

Alana adds, “I liked it because we are literally women in music and we always get written about that way, so it seemed cool to make it our own and control the narrative. It made me think about some of our experiences more.”

And Este says, “I just thought it was funny, plus the initials are WIMP3. Wimp is a hilarious word.”