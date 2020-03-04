Hazel English Shares New Single “Combat”

Australian-born, LA-based musician Hazel English has shared another single from her forthcoming album with “Combat,” a shimmering ballad that melds her signature dream-pop with a hint of country. As a steel guitar slides in the background, she croons “oh, the weight is crushing me / it’s taking all my energy / feel like i’m facing everything / all on my own.” She explains, “‘Combat’ is about the push and pull of two people dealing with conflict in a relationship. It’s about how sometimes winning an argument can actually mean losing the real battle – maintaining intimacy with a partner.”

English recently announced the details of her debut album. Wake UP! will be released on April 24th, 2020 through Marathon/Polyvinyl. Wake UP! was produced by Justin Raisen (Angel Olsen, Charli XCX) in LA and by Ben H. Allen (Animal Collective, Glass Animals) in Atlanta. It’s a record that English serves as a timely klaxon to give us all a meaningful shake and become more present in our own lives. “Sometimes I feel like we’re just sleepwalking through our lives,” hoping that Wake UP! helps “make people become more aware and mindful.”

Pre-order the album HERE.