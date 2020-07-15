HDBeenDope Releases “Off The Block” Video

HDBeenDope released the new video for his fan-adored track “Off The Block,” on his critically acclaimed new project, BrokeN Dreams, released in May. The Erikson Corniel-directed video perfectly complements the tracks 808-heavy Jahlil Beats (Rick Ross, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown) production. Shot while in quarantine, both the track and video highlight HD’s boundless creativity.

Almost entirely crafted in his bedroom, HD continues to flex his lyrical prowess on the new project, showcasing his versatility as a spitter. Crafted after touring the world with rock outfit Portugal. The Man, the dynamic 15-song collection explores the duality between a burgeoning career and dwindling bank account. The project features production assists from GRAMMY Award winning producer Jahlil Beats (Rick Ross, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown,) as well as Lege Kale (Kyle, Lil Yachty) on “I Love Me Too Much” and “Hollywood.”

The new video follows the release of an acoustic version of “I Love Me Too Much” released via TIDAL. The project’s inspirational intro, “Inizio,” used to bring the listener into HD’s mindset during the crafting of the project, as well as the track’s visual and aspirational lyrics – “I can do all”- perfectly set the tone for BrokeN Dreams. The project’s lead single “20K,” released in late-2019, is praised by Rap Radar for its “hard bars and sharp lyricism,” and HYPEBEAST calls the track’s visual a “polished offering.” His undeniable energy has also been featured by DJBooth, who praised his “crisp, effortless delivery well beyond his years.” Working under his signature motto – LABB RAT: “Learn And Become Better, Receive And Think” – HD is poised for a major 2020 with the release of BrokeN Dreams.