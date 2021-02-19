Hearty Har Share “Fare Thee Well” Music Video Off Debut

Loading...

Hearty Har unveils their debut album Radio Astro (BMG). To ring in the release, the band has shared the music video for album highlight “Fare Thee Well”.

The 11-track Radio Astro is the work of rockers who are seasoned beyond their years and live up to their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame lineage with a strand of that DNA they can truly call their own. The sons of Creedence Clearwater Revival mastermind John Fogerty have been working under the Hearty Har moniker since 2012, perfecting their crafts as songwriters and studio hands into a fully formed enterprise. Radio Astro shows off the brothers’ wide-ranging musicality; diversity while capturing an identifiable core sound from sibling chemistry. And plenty of hard work.

Purchase/Stream Radio Astro: https://heartyhar.lnk.to/RadioAstro

“We both really like to record and be in the studio,” Tyler says. “We’ve spent a lot of time experimenting and honing and learning how to use everything. Our whole thing is ‘Let’s just make good-sounding records and songs.” Shane adds that, “I feel like we’re constantly chasing something new and something exciting, trying to find sounds and trying to expand what we’ve done so far and always trying to elevate it. I think that’s the goal and what we’re trying to follow.”







Hearty Har

Radio Astro

(BMG)

1. Radio Man ‘56

2. Calling You Out

3. One For The Other

4. Scream and Shout!

5. Fare Thee Well

6. Canyon of the Banshee

7. Waves of Ecstasy

8. Can’t Keep Waiting

9. Don’t Go Looking For Me

10. Get Down

11. Boogie Man