Homeward Bound with J Mascis

Meet J Mascis – he has released twelve albums with Dinosaur Jr. and more than a dozen albums and seven-inch records as a solo artist or with bands such as Upsidedown Cross, J Mascis and the Fog, J and Friends, Witch, and many others. His most recent project is Unknown Instructors, an improvisational rock band, with Mike Watt and George Hurley from the legendary Los Angeles jazz-punk trio Minutemen.

Homeward Bound is a new series from Marshall, where our favourite artists invite us into their homes. Join us as they open their doors to discuss music, design and style – unfolding the story behind their home interior.