HRVY Shares Latest Single and Hollywood Worthy Music Video for “Me Because Of You”

HRVY released his new single, “Me Because Of You,” and the accompanying video. The internationally renowned, Platinum-selling pop artist recorded the song in Oslo, Norway with producer Earwulf (Jason Derulo). HRVY co-wrote “Me Because Of You” with his fans in mind, crediting them for making him the artist he is today.

The music video was helmed by filmmaker Matthias Hoene. In a nod to Hoene’s 2016 film, The Warriors Gate, HRVY ducks into an antique shop to avoid being mugged and finds a glowing red orb that changes the direction of his life. It opens a portal to a world that, while futuristic, also evokes the joyous sense of adventure and belonging HRVY’s global travels have brought him.

“I’ve never felt more connected to music that I’ve created. The last couple of years have been a huge learning curve and have helped me write much more emotive songs as I’ve actually been able to experience real life events,” says HRVY. “This song is super important to me. It came from a fan’s comment on Instagram, which is mad to say that it’s now become its own song. I remember sitting on a plane on the way back from Asia and thinking of a way to represent this new music and new me. I drew a really terrible sketch on my phone of the world that me and my music lives in.“