Hulvey Drops Music Video For “Can’t Tell It All” Off Debut

Dubbed as Lecrae’s protege, the latest Reach Records signee, hip hop artist Hulvey, has released his long-awaited debut album Christopher. In support of the global release, Hulvey opened up to This Is Me TV for his personal documentary Where Do I Belong?, which released earlier this week, the multifaceted artist has also dropped the official music video for his new single “Can’t Tell It All.”

Directed by Jonny Clay “Can’t Tell it All” shot in and around Atlanta. When speaking about the song, Hulvey says, “ ‘The Can’t Tell It All’ video is my favorite one I’ve done yet, because how it captures the grit but also the heart of my music. I love how I go from the dark shots to being in a bamboo forest. The video makes the song even better. Shoutout to Jonny Clay for making it happen.”

“Can’t Tell It All” is one of the dozen tracks featured on Hulvey’s brand new album Christopher. The album takes listeners through 22-year-old’s life, the journey of being an adolescent teen in high school, to seeing the importance of community and mentorship and the freedom and deliverance he received through Christ over some of his internal hardships including anxiety.

“I started breaking free of all my anxiousness, so many anxious thoughts and worries that I have struggled with for years, and so I wrote about it,” shares Hulvey. “As dark as 2020 was for people, for me personally, I found beauty and peace within it.”

The project features guest appearances by Lecrae, SVRCINA, Andy Mineo and BigBreeze. Pushing musical influences aside, the new music pouring out of Hulvey lyrically and sonically, reveals his true authentic self; embracing his hip-hop and pop background.