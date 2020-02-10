Indie Folk Troubadours Mighty Oaks Stream New Single from Upcoming Third Album

Life is a journey and it rarely goes as planned. A lot of us feel lost sometimes, maybe even most of the time. This is no different for Ian Hooper: “There have been moments where I wished nothing more than to turn back the clock and iron out a wrinkle I’d made.” Listen to the new Mighty Oaks single, “I Need You Now,” from their forthcoming third album All Things Go.

Mighty Oaks, the international folk-indie band, consisting of Ian Hooper (US), Claudio Donzelli (Italy) and Craig Saunders (UK), are heading to North America starting March 28 in Toronto, ON. While the band has played shows in the region, the 2020 spring run represents the first time the band has played a full tour of North America.

Tickets for Mighty Oaks’ Europe and North America tours 2020 are now on sale.

European Tour Dates:

2/17 München, GER – Muffathalle

2/18 Wien, AUT – Arena

2/19 Zürich, CH – Kaufleuten

2/20 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn

2/21 Luxemburg, LUX – Rotondes

2/23 Paris, FRA – Les Etoiles

2/25 London, UK – Jazz Cafe

2/26 Brussels, BEL – AB Club

2/27 Dortmund, GER – Konzerthaus

2/28 Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Old Hall

2/29 Köln, GER – Live Music Hall

3/02 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

3/03 Hamburg, GER – Gr Freiheit

3/04 Berlin, GER – Huxleys

3/06 Copenhagen, DK – Vega

3/07 Stockholm, SWE – Nalen Klubb

3/08 Oslo, NOR – Parkteatret

North America Tour Dates:

3/28 Toronto, ON – The Garrison

3/29 Montreal, QC – Le Ministère

3/31 New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

4/01 Boston, MA – Great Scott

4/03 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

4/04 Washington DC – DC9

4/06 Carrboro, NC – Cats Cradle Back Room

4/08 Nashville, TN – The High Watt

4/09 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

4/10 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

4/13 Denver, CO – Globe Hall

4/14 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

4/16 Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

4/17 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

4/18 San Diego, CA – The Casbah

4/20 San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Hall

4/22 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

4/23 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile