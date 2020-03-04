Indie-Popsters Blue Canopy (ex-Modern Rivals) Share Video for Debut Single

Portland band Blue Canopy share an animated video for the lead single “656” from their forthcoming debut. The band is led by former Modern Rivals keyboardist/singer and co-songwriter Alex Schiff.

Blue Canopy’s Mild Anxiety is the debut EP from Portland-based multi-instrumentalist, Alex Schiff. Under the Blue Canopy moniker, Alex combines versatile songwriting chops and timeless, exuberant melodies to comprise four distinct pieces that utilize nostalgia as a force to move forward.

Formerly the keyboardist and co-writer for indie band, Modern Rivals, Alex has shared the stage with bands such as Ra Ra Riot, Stars, and The Black Keys. The EP’s lead single, “656” enlists the four other members of Modern Rivals (performing drums, guitar, bass, synth and backup vocals) as an official send-off to a relationship that was a formative part of Alex’s youth and time living in New York City.

Mild Anxiety was co-produced by Patrick J Smith (A Beacon School/Modern Rivals). The EP will be released on Fat Possum label offshoot Grind Select.