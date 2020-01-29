Indie-Shoegaze Outfit Draag Release “Trauma Kit” Video

Draag began as a solo project of Adrian Acosta, trained as a mariachi singer by his established norte musician father. He recruited other members from disparate upbringings in the worlds of underground punk, no wave, experimental jazz, and classical music training.

The project has been tested by illness and personal turmoils – this new EP is about processing trauma, how it can be terrifying & isolating but also incredibly empowering. With flavors of My Bloody Valentine, Ride, etc, Draag has also played with the likes of Reggie Watts, Part Time, Vinyl Williams, Goon, Young Jesus, Girl Friday and more.

“Trauma Kit” is taken off Draag’s Clara Luz EP (co-produced by Jon Nu/b> of Torche) and will be available everywhere on February 21st.