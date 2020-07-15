Introducing … The UK’s Baby Queen

Baby Queen, a creative tour-de-force born Bella Latham who was raised in Durban, South Africa, and now lives in London, has shared the video for her newest single “Buzzkill.” The track, out via Polydor, distills Baby Queen’s signature soft-grunge guitar-pop with pulsing synths and a sugary chorus that belies the inner darkness she expresses. Shot in an East London studio, the colorful clip was directed by rising filmmaking duo Bedroom (Beabadoobee, The 1975, Sports Team) and styled by Patricia Villirillo, and sees Baby Queen take on a number of guises as she tries and fails to be the life of the party.

“The song is about being really depressed at a party, but feeling that you are, in a way, being coerced to be positive by friends who think you are a killjoy or a buzzkill,” Baby Queen explains. “I really wanted the concept of the video to mirror that. I think when you’re depressed, you’re very detached from reality and incredibly apathetic, so everything around you is impersonal, which is why I wanted to use people’s hands as opposed to their full bodies or any show any other identifiable parts of them. The concept is built around the manipulation of me by the hands, which are completely choreographed and quite surreal. I really wanted the viewer to feel disconnected from everything but the lyric and the central performance.”

“We put a massive focus on styling and props,” she continues, “and I was wearing Ashish for most of the video because it’s so shiny and so over the top which I thought could really juxtapose with the sadness of the lyric and the apathy in performance. It was a one day shoot, and honestly it was the strangest day of my life. I thought we would be shooting in a small white room and I couldn’t believe the scale of the production when I arrived. I definitely didn’t expect it to be such a big deal so I was having a bit of an imposter-syndrome outer body experience. I’ve been in love with this song since the day I wrote it so I feel very lucky to have had such an incredible team working on the video with me and I feel super proud of what we created together.”

Follow Baby Queen on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/queenofthebabies/