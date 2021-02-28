J Balvin Shares First Single & Video Off New Album

Loading...

J Balvin releases the first new song from his forthcoming album. “Ma G” was unveiled earlier when Balvin accompanied his friend and the world’s #1 ranked active boxer, Canelo Alvarez, to the ring of the highly anticipated Alvarez/Avni Yildirim fight, while performing “Ma G” for the first time and blazing through the halls of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“Ma G” takes on the profound themes of identity, origins and gratitude, as well as provides a reflection on Balvin’s journey from the streets of el Barrio Castilla in Colombia to global superstardom and pop culture icon. And the way Balvin is choosing to give the world the first taste of this new track is incredibly symbolic as well.

The solidarity and strength of the global Latin movement is highlighted by the image and camaraderie of Balvin and Canelo, the “Global Reggaeton Ambassador” and Mexico’s reigning boxing world champion, connecting as two titans of modern Latin culture. “Ma G” is a return to the Colombian superstar’s rap roots and its accompanying video showcases Balvin’s return to the barrio that raised him in Medellín.