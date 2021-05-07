J Balvin Shares New Song and Video “7 De Mayo” – The Boy From Medellín Out Now

J Balvin shares the fourth song and video from his forthcoming album. Titled after his date of birth, “7 De Mayo” is fittingly one of his most personal cuts yet as the artist recounts his journey up to now over stripped-back production that pushes his heartfelt wordplay to the forefront. The song follows previously-released songs “Otra Noche Sin Ti” featuring Khalid, which V Man described as “a perfect pairing,” “Tu Veneno,” which Consequence of Sound called a “dance-able slice of reggaetón gold,” and “Ma G,” which Billboard said “marks a return to Balvin’s rap roots.”

Alongside “7 De Mayo,” J Balvin’s documentary The Boy From Medellín is also out today on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Matthew Heineman, the documentary follows Balvin as he prepares for one of his biggest shows yet, a sold-out concert at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia in 2019.





“7 De Mayo” and the documentary arrive after the RIAA Platinum Certified single “Otra Noche Sin Ti” hit 60M streams and 25M views, after “Tu Veneno” debuted at #1 on the Latin Airplay Charts and Latin Rhythm Charts, and after his collaboration with Karol G, “Location,” rose to the #1 spot just days later. The two tracks mark J Balvin’s 28th and 29th songs to go #1, the artist making Billboard history as he becomes the Latin urban artist with the most #1 songs on the chart.

J Balvin is one of the most consumed multiplatinum artists today. He has over 48 billion career streams and more than 55 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making him the most-listened-to Latin artist on the platform and the sixth in the world, while also being the first Latin artist to reach one billion streams on Apple Music. His influence and reach transcend cultural boundaries; Balvin was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, is the only Latin artist with a collaboration with Jordan (which sold out in a minute), awarded in the Guinness World Record as the artist with the most nominations to a single Latin Grammy award show in its 21 year history, is the third superstar – and the first ever Latin artist – to get a signature meal on the McDonald’s menu, named one of Forbes’ 50 Most Creative from Colombia, and is VEVO’s most watched artist worldwide and the #1 global Latin artist on YouTube, Spotify, Deezer and Shazam.

Listen to and watch “7 De Mayo” above and stay tuned for more from J Balvin coming soon.