Jack Back & CeCe Rogers – “Freedom” (Low Steppa Extended Remix)

Dubbed Defected’s ‘secret weapon’ by label boss Simon Dunmore, Low Steppa’s ferocious DJ sets and club-focussed productions have earned him a reputation as an authority on dancefloor dynamics. Now, following a remix from house master Harry Romero, Low Steppa steps up to turn his hand at Jack Back & CeCe Roger’s thunderous cut ‘Freedom’ with two expertly crafted mixes. His first remix is an adrenaline fuelled, explosive and rave-ready cut that would fit seamlessly into one of the Defected resident’s sets. Up next his Boiling Point remix takes a more stripped back approach, with driving synths and percussive breaks.